North Little Rock prepares for shorter school days

North Little Rock is the latest school district to shorten class time once a week, leaving students and teachers happy, while some parents are concerned.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The school schedule will look different this year as Arkansas students return to the classroom in a few weeks.

Some school districts, like North Little Rock, adapted either a weekly early dismissal or late start schedule, allowing more time for teachers to plan their lessons.

"If we help teachers with that planning process, we should see a direct impact or correlation to achievement," NLRSD Superintendent Greg Pilewski said.

NLRSD joins Lakeside, Bryant and Hot Springs as the latest school district to switch to an altered school schedule, shortening the school day every Wednesday to make room for an additional teacher planning period.

"We surveyed our entire community," Pilewski said. "Would the community support this? Would our teachers support this? Both of those were very overwhelming."

It's safe to say kids and teachers are excited, but some parents have concerns.

Mollie Palmer taught under a similar program at Harmony Grove in Saline County last year and said she's already seeing the impact on her students.

"It's been beneficial because it gives us time to really focus on a student's individual needs," Palmer said. "It gives us a chance to look at the data of different students, how well they're progressing and what they might be struggling with so that we can make groups for intervention based on what they need."

And as a teacher, Palmer said the extra planning time is a game changer.

"[It takes] a lot of stress off my shoulders and gives me a sense of shared responsibility," Palmer said. "These are our kids."

North Little Rock schools will end early on Wednesdays, prompting concern from parents like Alanna Tatum about after-school care.

"I'm not quite sure if the aftercare we have set up for our kids is going to adjust to pick them up early on Wednesdays," Tatum said.

NLRSD has offered supervision but is still figuring out what that might look like depending on how many kids need it.

"I just want to make sure if my kids are going to be supervised," Tatum said. "What does that mean? Will enough people supervise them if teachers have to do things?"

Pilewski said they'll adapt their plans to what's needed from families.

"One individual to 200 is not proper supervision," Pilewski said. "We're going to work with each campus, and we're going to make sure that kids are properly supervised... got some stuff to do that's engaging."