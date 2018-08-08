School is getting ready to start, but for teachers the new year has already begun as they're getting their classrooms ready and stocking up on supplies and that often means money out of their own pocket. We spoke with educators to find out the best ways you can help your kid’s teacher get ready for the school year.

Some new teachers in Arkansas are making less than $32,000 a year and they'll use part of their salary to make sure your kids have everything they need.

Laura Sergeant is getting ready for her 35th year as a Kindergarten teacher at Pine Forest Elementary. Pulaski County Special School District teachers are allotted $500 every year to supply their room.

"We usually go over that," said Sergeant.

That has to cover new bookshelves, rugs, or anything else the teacher needs.

“If you're a new teacher, your entering a classroom that may have very little decoration so it’s going to be up to you to provide that," said Sergeant. As the school counselor at Pine Forest Elementary, Laura Turner collects donations from churches, businesses and families. She encourages donating extra items on the supply list and uniforms if you can.

“If we just don’t have it, then the teacher will buy it, I’ll buy it, or our administrators will buy things," said Sergeant.

Teachers often find themselves having to buy more supplies throughout the year which is why donations are so valuable.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 94 percent of teachers spend some of their own money on classroom supplies. The average is $479 a year out of pocket, with seven percent of teachers spending more than $1,000.

“I’m one that tends to want to do more and a lot of teachers are," said Denise Crace who taught second grade for 10 years at Lisa Academy, where she’s now the district ESL coordinator.

"I would spend at least $1,400,” said Crace. “Out of my own money."

She tells us teachers there are allotted about $100 dollars a year.

“Decorations and stuff are usually all on you," said Crace.

That's why she turns to DonorsChoose.org.

“The impact on the classroom is incredible with these projects," said Crace.

Donors Choose allows teachers to share projects they're working to fund. It allows you to see what classrooms need and help make it possible.

“I’ve probably done about 12 projects," said Crace.

Her projects include a listening center, colored printer, and Kindle fires.

"All of my projects, because there was some technology, I’d say they added up to at least $5,000," said Crace.

For teachers, your kids are their first priority and they’ll do whatever it takes to help them learn and grow.

"That’s everybody, it’s not just me," said Seargeant.

As of July 2017, teachers in Arkansas are eligible for a tax deduction of up to $250 a year for materials. It’s called the Teachers Classroom Investment Deduction.

