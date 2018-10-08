LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Fall means it is time to head back to school in Arkansas, but it is also time to remember child safety.

Every single day school buses transport thousands of students across Arkansas’s highways and their safety should be our number one concern.

Arkansas state law requires the operator of any motor vehicle approaching a stopped school bus to stop before reaching the school bus.

Arkansas State Police

This means all highways, including four-lane highways in any direction. Violators may be fined up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail in addition to license sanctions. Arkansas State Police has partnered with law enforcement agencies all over the state to crack down on school bus safety violations.

Our children are our greatest asset. No excuses. No warnings. Red lights mean stop. Last year, Greene County Tech High School created the above video, with help from a few of our Troop C troopers.

