Two days in, parents express virtual learning victories and hiccups amid coronavirus pandemic

"This might be a rough launch, but I’m very optimistic that once these things are worked out, that we’ll be able to get them in a system."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's day two of virtual learning for many families across Arkansas, so we caught up with parents about the victories and the hiccups they're experiencing.

With it only being less than 48 hours, the parents we spoke to that are having issues understand there will be kinks to smooth out.

For Latisha Whitfield and her 9th grade daughter, Jordyn, virtual learning has gone perfectly.

"I just can't stress enough how seamless it has been for her," she said.

According to Whitfield, this outcome surprised them.

"I actually did think there were going to be challenges, just because of the nature of the beast," she said.

What's been a walk in the park for the Whitfield's, has been a completely different story in the Gray's household.

"Virtual learning has been kind of a non-starter," Kori Gray said.

As a mother of 5th and 6th graders, she said the past two days have been filled with confusion because there's no content to work with.

"You can click on the class, but there are no assignments, no lectures. We don't know of anything she's supposed to be doing today, so they're just hanging out at the house with my parents," Gray said.

On the flip side, Christine Kennamer's experience falls somewhere in the middle.

"I figured there would be a lot of technical issues, but on our end, there really wasn't," she said.

According to Kennamer, everything ran smoothly for her 3rd grade daughter, Zayleigh, except when it came to electives like gym and art.

"She was just really confused. She couldn't really hear what was going on, didn't really know what to do," she said.

Not wanting to take any chances, Russ Boggs went a different route with his four children after dealing with difficulties virtually in the spring.

"I wanted it to be as smooth as possible and I saw this as the smoothest route for my family," he said.

Boggs pulled his kids out of their district and enrolled them in Arkansas Virtual Academy, which he described as being nothing but positive.

"They're navigating with no problem. It is very kid friendly," he said.

After hearing how in-person classes went at their schools, we did ask all four parents if they wish they would've gone that route. All of them said they believe they made the best decision for their family.