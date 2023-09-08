Pine Bluff could see newly passed high school by 2026

Pine Bluff residents approved a millage increase Tuesday night, meaning a new high school campus will soon be in the works.

For Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree, it's something she can't wait to see.

"It's an opportunity to share with others that live here now how proud I am of Pine Bluff," Barbaree said.

The current campus is old – Barbaree will tell you that herself. Some buildings have been around for decades, and the wear is starting to show.

It's why this new building, with updated and modern amenities, is what Barbaree is looking forward to.

"With having the safe rooms, a multipurpose building, the arena, this will be things that we can share with the community, plus our CTE wing," she said.

The cost of the changes are still in discussion, but Barbaree said it could be somewhere around $65 million. The confirmed number won't be known until January, when bids are due from their architect.

Barbaree said it doesn't matter the price, though – the end result is what matters.

"You can't out a price tag on what this is going to be for our students," she said. "This is going to be probably one of the nicest facilities they'll ever step in, and they deserve that."

The goal is to demolish the current campus in sections, that way students can continue learning. If it comes to it, Barbaree said they have plans in place for where students will learn.

Also a benefit, she said, is how the new campus will look.

"Bringing teachers into the district, and that's where we are struggling," she said. "We want to encourage people to come work at the Pine Bluff School District. So we're going to bring kids back, we're going to bring teachers back, and keep teachers here and keep kids here."

The new school will be built where the old one currently is.

The finished project won't be finished for awhile – Barbaree said they're hoping for 2026. No matter how long it takes, though, she said she just can't wait.