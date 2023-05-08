How Plaza Frida is getting Central Arkansas kids ready for school year

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — The Saturday morning heat did not stop organizations from coming together at Plaza Frida for a back-to-school community event.
“The goal of Plaza Frida from the very beginning was to be a connection place for our community,” said Coordinator of the Plaza, Jamie Taylor.
Saturday the plaza connected community members with resources to make sure kids in Central Arkansas have what they need for the school year.
“Backpacks, school supplies, vaccines, all kinds of different things for them to walk into school on day one, and feel confident and ready and healthy and excited,” said Taylor.
Different organizations like Arkansas United distributed those supplies.
“Brought over a dozen volunteers yesterday and hope this stuffs all the backpacks,” said Joshua Ang Price the Deputy Director of Arkansas United.
Price said their goal is to reach communities that are underserved.
“We're doing our part to make sure that all the kids in our immigrant communities have everything they need to be productive and enter that school year ready to go,” said Price.
The event helped parents like Virginia Jarquin Garcia.
“It’s really a big help,” said Garcia. “To get backpacks and all of the other help they’re offering here.”
Garcia said she’s thankful that everything is provided not just in English but Spanish too.
“It’s really a great help,” said Garcia.
The plaza is happy to help close any language barrier gaps.
“The importance of what that's doing for our community overall is really exciting,” said Taylor. “Plus, how would these kids and parents know what's being said and not said if they don't have that connection from a language standpoint.”
At the event Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and officials from the City of Little Rock presented proclamations honoring National Immigrant Heritage Month.