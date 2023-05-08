How Plaza Frida is getting Central Arkansas kids ready for school year

“The goal of Plaza Frida from the very beginning was to be a connection place for our community,” said Coordinator of the Plaza, Jamie Taylor.



Saturday the plaza connected community members with resources to make sure kids in Central Arkansas have what they need for the school year.



“Backpacks, school supplies, vaccines, all kinds of different things for them to walk into school on day one, and feel confident and ready and healthy and excited,” said Taylor.



Different organizations like Arkansas United distributed those supplies.



“Brought over a dozen volunteers yesterday and hope this stuffs all the backpacks,” said Joshua Ang Price the Deputy Director of Arkansas United.



Price said their goal is to reach communities that are underserved.



“We're doing our part to make sure that all the kids in our immigrant communities have everything they need to be productive and enter that school year ready to go,” said Price.



The event helped parents like Virginia Jarquin Garcia.