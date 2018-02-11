LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On a cool, rainy Thursday afternoon, hundreds gathered outside the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in support of the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) as it continues to negotiate a new contract with the Little Rock School District (LRSD).

Teachers, parents, students and other advocates were among the crowd stretching two blocks down 18th Street. The group is largely upset that Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key, who oversees LRSD, wants to amend the district’s contract with LREA to make firing teachers at the district's 22 underperforming campuses easier.

“A lot of teachers who teach in the lower performing schools choose to teach in those schools because that's where the need is,” Kelsey Emerson, a special education teacher at Wakefield Elementary School, said. “So you're punishing teachers who are choosing to teach in these schools by trying to fire them for saying they're not doing their job,” she said.

Protests are expected to continue as LRSD and LREA work to negotiate a new contract. Negotiators met for several hours Thursday, but no agreement was reached. According to LREA, contract talks are set to continue next week.

“I think the teachers do feel underappreciated and they put a lot of heart into what they do,” said protester Liz Dejong, whose children attend Gibbs Elementary School.

Dejong has spent time picketing outside the school this week in support of LREA and a shift from state to local control of LRSD.

During a time filled with uncertainty, Emerson said it's that support Emerson that brings her and other teachers a sense of calm.

“I think everybody's coming together and people are seeing that, and I think that's giving a lot of people hope,” Emerson said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office did not wish to comment on Thursday’s rally. Another protest is planned at Kavanaugh and Markham Friday at 7 a.m.

