Pulaski Co. judge declares March "School Breakfast Month"

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde announced that March has been declared “School Breakfast Month”.

The proclamation will be presented to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance on Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. in the Quorum Court at the Pulaski County Administration Building.

Research has proven that school breakfast participation can lead to better attendance, fewer trips to the school nurse, and improved classroom attention and behavior.

School Breakfast Month aims to highlight the role that the USDA’s School Breakfast Program plays in ensuring that all Arkansas students are healthy, active, and ready to learn.

“School breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” said Patty Barker, Campaign Director of No Kid Hungry Arkansas. "Especially for students who qualify for free or reduced meals.”

The Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance has sponsored School Breakfast Month each year since 2010.