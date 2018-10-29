LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Teacher’s Union and the Little Rock School District continue to search for an agreement, as the contract between the pair will end Oct. 31.

Monday morning the Little Rock School’s Coalition rallied at Martin Luther King Elementary School. As the contract deadline draws closer, they’re continuing to push for action. They re-entered negations in a meeting Monday afternoon.

Dr. Anika T. Whitfield is an organizer with Grassroots Arkansas and Save Our Schools.

“If that is not to happen, then I know that the teachers are planning to meet and they will make a decision on what they’re going to do,” Whitfield said.

The Little Rock School District and the Little Rock Education Association (LREA) are just two days away from their contract deadline. If it doesn’t happen, supporters said they’ll back whatever teachers decide to do.

“What the community is willing to do is stand behind whatever decision that they make,” Whitfield said

The district met with the union in a closed meeting. This comes after Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key rejected a deal with the union, LREA last Monday. He wants teachers in the district's 22 schools scoring a ‘D’ or ‘F’ to waive their protections under the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

An educator rallying Monday morning said it’s not fair.

“Some say I’m not going in there because I know it has to be hard work. But we are those who stay in the classroom time after time, knowing that we want to impact lives,” educator Leron McAdoo said

There are expected to be several meetings among concerned community members as the union pushes for contract negotiations.

“There’s a whole calendar of things that are happening and I just want to participate in as much as I can,” McAdoo said.

Central High student Ricardo Gomez was concerned they’ll lose their role models.

“We’re standing with the teachers because teachers impact student lives every day,” Gomez said.

He's rallying to keep his influencers in these hallways.

“They’re not going to be there to support us, not just educate us, but they’re not going to be there to be a role model to us, to help us,” Gomez said.

In a statement, LREA president Teresa Gordon said she believes negotiations with LRSD will result in a positive outcome. She also said the group has not made any plans to stop working. Commissioner Johnny Key has not made any additional comments.

