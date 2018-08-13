PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - Monday marked the start of a new school year for many students. But, for kids at Pulaski Special School Districts’ Robinson Middle School, it’s an extra fresh start.

The district opened its brand-new campus and it’s a lot different than the previous building. School staff hopes it gives students and teachers a new sense of ‘Senator’ pride.

“I love the gym like it’s so big,” 8th grader Brooklyn Cross said.

“I like the band room and the gym,” 8th grader Isa Smith added.

The students went to a very different Robinson Middle School last year. The previous building was an outdoor campus, while in this one classrooms are in one multilevel building.

“Last year you know it was like an outside school and this year it’s an indoor school, so you know it’s very cool in here,” said Cross.

This eliminates some safety concerns.

“For someone to come into the school, they have to get buzzed into the office and then we can allow them into the rest of the school,” Principal Lance LeVar added.

With new technology in nearly every corner and learning friendly furniture, a teacher said it’s a breath of fresh air.

“When I first got hired I was not expecting a school of this magnitude, but it was just as exciting as it was for the students for myself,” said science teacher Terrance McGee.

Pulaski Special School District staff say the new school encourages students to learn new things.

“I like math a lot and how you can problem solve in there,” said Smith.

It seems parents are also a fan. Enrollment went up by 100 students since last school year.

“Could you imagine coming home today riding in the car with kids and when they get off the bus and them saying ‘you’re not going to believe what’s in my school,'” said Deputy Superintendent Alesia Smith.

On the campus, you can find new gyms, indoor sports fields, and a cafeteria that can now hold all of the students.

“It’s great to see our young people smiling our professional staff engaged already in instruction and we’re certainly utilizing the space,” said Superintendent Charles McNulty.

Currently, about 570 students are enrolled at the school but it was built to hold over 800 students.

“Frankly I'm excited that we have a school that matches the instruction that we have in the classrooms,” said LeVar.

