BRYANT, Ark. — Who would think a toy car could make such a great impact in an entire community?

It can, when you notice the car's been out of sight for a while.

The Bryant Police Department's mascot PC has been around for more than 20 years.

He's traveled the halls of elementary schools, nursing homes, and events across Saline County.

But for several years, he was rusted over in his shop; not in working condition.

That all changed this week for the little car with a big personality.

"He's a great tool to have,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson with Bryant PD.

Two local businesses, Service King and LGraphics, donated their time to restoring PC. They dusted him off, took him in for a repair, and got him back in working order.

He looks a bit different, but has the same goal.

"The kids see it, they have fun with it, they hear him talk to them,” said Crowson.

His purpose is to help bridge the gap between police and the community. People living in Bryant are excited to see his comeback.

"Any interaction like that builds that bond with the kids, like 'hey that's a good person.' Everyone needs a safe place to go, especially in today's world,” said Kelly Tucker.

Tucker has two grandkids, and for him, it's important for them to find a friend in police and not fear them.

“We all need to look at the police like when we really need help, who do we go to? It’s the police, firefighters, and first responders every time."

PC is gearing up for his duties after taking quite the hiatus.

He'll be heading back to school territory, reading to children, speaking with them about bullying, and giving them safety tips.

"Whatever it takes. If it takes a little car to make a connection with the kids, that's what we will do,” said Crowson.