JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) – One central Arkansas school district is making it easier for parents to track where their child is while on the bus.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District is the first district in the state to have the full Z-Pass+ system in place. Parents can see where their child is through an app on their phone called SafeStop.

"For us, it's strictly for the safety of the kids. We just need to know where they are and if they're safe, and just an accountability of where they're at,” transportation director John Sparks said.

Students are given their own I.D. cards. They then scan it on a small scanner while going on and off the bus.

"A lot of times parents will call dispatch and say I don't know if Johnny got on the bus today I'm not sure. With the Z pass, once they download the app, they can see where he actually scanned on and off the bus,” bus driver Cecelia Allen said.

Allen has been a bus driver for the Jacksonville North Pulaski County School district for over two years. She said the Z pass makes her job easier. The scanner keeps track of how many kids are on the bus.

"In times past, I actually had to count them as they get on the bus and then visually have to count them as they get off the bus,” she said.

Sparks said the app can also alert parents if there is an issue or if there is something wrong with the bus.

"If little Billy got off at the right stop he should be home by now, but it will also let them know if he got off at the wrong stop and went to Joey's house. So mom knows where to start looking for him,” he said.

The ID cards also come with color coordinated lanyards for each bus, so it is easier for kids to remember which bus they are supposed to be on.

"When the drivers looks up, they know their bus is orange and they see a purple lanyard in line, they know to stop the child,” Sparks said.

Sparks said the system is also useful if there is ever an accident. The system can tell the district which students are on the bus at the time of the accident, helping them alert parents quicker.

