Tornado damage could cost Jessieville School District millions

Superintendent Melissa Speers said the initial estimation of damages was $1 to 2 million. However, she expects it could be much higher.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Jessieville School District is still cleaning up after an EF-1 tornado swept through the area on Jan. 2.

The tornado went over the campus, damaged buildings and left debris in its wake, but now it's mostly clear after several hours of work.

According to the National Weather Service out of Little Rock, the tornado traveled 2.1 miles with wind speeds of 102 mph.

"We were 30 minutes from loading buses and having our kids out in that," Jessieville School District Superintendent Melissa Speers said. "I do believe it is a miracle."

The elementary and music facilities suffered major damage, which is forcing band and music students to use another building while it's being repaired.

The football field and newly-renovated track were also damaged. The school doesn't expect to host any sporting events this spring.

The initial cost of these damages was estimated at $1 - 2 million dollars, but the superintendent expects the real number could be as much as three times higher.

Students and staff will return to class Monday.

"I know it's going to be a little traumatic probably for some. Not just some of our kids and our staff, but probably our parents," Speers said. "We will have counselors here on hand that can talk to our students, can talk to our staff, can talk to our parents to try and ease that trauma and make it a good transition back."

Three people were injured during the tornado. Speers said they are recovering.

The superintendent also said there were some classroom chickens that got lost and were later found during the weather event.