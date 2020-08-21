School defends reopening plan despite being considered COVID-19 hot spot

Cutter Morning Star is bright red on state maps tracking the virus, but says the numbers don't tell the full story.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The superintendent of the Cutter Morning Star school district says she feels confident about bringing most kids back to school Monday despite the tiny Garland County district's distinction as the second-hottest hot spot in the state.

"When they called me to tell me about what their data said, I got very upset," said Dr. Nancy Anderson, the superintendent who took the call from Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the non-profit tracking city and district-level coronavirus data for the state department of health.

Anderson says the callers reassured her they actually wanted to give her a chance to put the numbers in context and that they wouldn't be making decisions based on the multi-colored maps.

"When you look at the number, it is kind of scary," the former teacher-turned-administrator said. Dr. Anderson oversees the tiny district northeast of downtown Hot Springs. "But currently, Cutter Morning Star has zero positive cases."

Parents and grandparents will have to evaluate the nuances of different data points ahead of the first day of school. To help, ACHI created the online maps and trackers, releasing them Thursday. The data for each district does not include prison or nursing home cases, but some congregate settings are included. A cluster of positive cases at a recovery treatment center just over a hill from the CMS campus lists 25 positive cases. The latest total case count within the district's borders is only 36.

That's relatively small, but large enough to inflate the per capita readings and get CMS listed in bright red on the map.

"That was an easy decision for me at this time because none of those cases reflected in that data are actually cases within our school district," Dr. Anderson said.

The doors fly open Monday with all the strict social distancing and mask rules in place. Crews are rushing to finish the new high school building and visitors may want a mask because of the virus and because the paint is still wet.

The excitement over the new building and arena may account for why 70% of students want to return.

"School's just not the same place when you don't have your students and your teachers here," Dr. Anderson said.

To those looking at online maps from afar and questioning Dr. Anderson's judgment, she has a ready answer.