SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — In the governor's press conference Thursday afternoon, he advised all schools in Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski, and Grant counties close their campuses to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The schools will be closed beginning on Friday, March 13 and will reopen on Monday, March 30.

Governor Hutchinson also said future school closures will come on a case-by-case basis. He said it is important to not panic; these closures are being made as a precaution.

This story will be updated after the governor's press conference at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.