LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Our fabulous phones can do so much for us. It's no wonder our kids want one of their own.

The pressure is there from the little ones, especially if big brother or sister has one. But more and more elementary school teachers and staff want to pressure parents to pay attention to the apps.

"There is really no way to know exactly what our children are being able to see," said Susan Whatley, the counselor at Sylvan Hills Elementary. "It's hard to know who is being able to monitor our children. So parents, please monitor what your children are saying."

Whatley doesn't usually have to mess with naughty apps during her day, since students are expected to either drop their phone off in the office or keep it turned off in a backpack.

But for many schools, it's eye opening.

Jefferson Elementary in the Little Rock School District announced they will no longer let kids use their phone at dismissal unless it's to call a parent.

The principal posted on the PTA Facebook page that teachers are catching kids on TikTok and other apps that are recommended as “not for kids,” and inappropriate.

"A few of the accounts that they need to watch for is Tiktok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, even though that's really old-school with Facebook with kids right now," Whatley said, hoping not to insult anyone reading this through the ubiquitous social media app right now.

The point is, kids are attracted to different things, and we as parents need to set the limits and try to ignore the pleas when they say, "but my buddy is allowed to use it."

"My advice is really for each parent to look at your child and say you're not raising those children," Whatley said. "You're raising your child and wanting to keep your child safe."

And there's more good advice for making those grown-up apps less tempting.

"I have my phone with me, but most of the time it's put to the side," she said. "Put your phone up. Don't let them have it all the time."

That's not going to be easy, but at least we are trying.

The LRSD uses a program called "Common Sense Media" to teach kids about digital safety. They urge parents to check it out as well.

