Special screening of Ozark Society film at North Arkansas College

The Buffalo National River Partners will join The Ozark Society in a special film screening as part of their educational programming.

HARRISON, Ark. — Buffalo National River Partners will be partnering with The Ozark Society for a film screening of First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure.

The movie will be shown at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the South Campus of North Arkansas College in Room M143 in Harrison, Arkansas.

The event will be free and open to the public.

This documentary produced by The Ozark Society weaves a historical timeline of how the Buffalo River became one of the nation’s first protected waterways.

The movie highlights the politic involved with this initiative in the 1970s and outlines the various figures and organizations that came into play as legislation moved forward in Washington, D.C. for the protected status we now enjoy.

Special guest speakers Luke and Janet Parsch from the Ozark Society will be present to provide background on the film's creation and answer questions.