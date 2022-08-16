Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester.

ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The fund assists both part-time and full-time parent students who are pursuing postsecondary education such as associate and bachelor's degrees as well as certificate and technical programs.

According to ASPSF, scholarships are flexible and considered "discretionary," meaning parents can use the funds to make essential purchases such as child care, gas, car repairs, laptops and utilities.

In addition to providing funding, ASPSF provides individual support to recipients in the form of workshops and personal mentorship on job-readiness.

“There are people that care, and they really want to help you. I get an email from [Program Manager] Sandy four times a month. She’s checking on me; she’s given me ideas on where to apply for other scholarships. She really cares about the people that receive this scholarship,” said Jasandra Gil, a nursing major at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

The scholarship fund has awarded more than 1,400 scholarships totaling $1.4 million across Arkansas since it started 30 years ago.

Applications and eligibility requirements can be found on ASPSF's website. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2022.

Individuals seeking more information regarding the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund can contact Program Manager Sandy Nelson via email at snelson@aspsf.org.

