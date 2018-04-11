LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Some Arkansas school districts are seeing explosive growth in their student enrollments that are straining the capacities of their schools.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports several Northwest Arkansas school districts, such as Springdale, are facing pressure from their enrollment growth. Springdale has seen its enrollments grow by more than 25 percent over the past 10 years. It has become the largest district in Arkansas as of Oct. 1 with 21,962 students, nearly 400 more than the Little Rock School District.

The Fayetteville, Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove districts in Northwest Arkansas have grown by at least 3 percent this year over last year.

That beats the statewide enrollment trend. Statewide public-school enrollments totaled 478,318 as of Oct. 1, down 0.2 percent from last year.

