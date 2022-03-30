Springdale Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 30, after severe storms caused damage and power outages in the area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is closing Wednesday, March 30, after reports of power outages and potentially severe weather.

A George Elementary School in Springdale suffered major storm damage.

Springdale is the largest school district in the state.

George Elementary School in Springdale, Arkansas, was damaged by a potential tornado in the early morning of Wednesday,... Posted by Springdale School District on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Thousands are without power in Northwest Arkansas Wednesday morning.

Springdale police are asking everyone to avoid the following areas:

Don Tyson from Thompson to Old Missouri

Black oak Avenue

Powell Street from Robinson to Don Tyson

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

