LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The fallout from Thursday's one-day strike by union teachers in Little Rock was timed to lead up to this month's state board of education meeting.

Thursday's meeting began at 10 a.m. and ended after 5 p.m., all the while teachers and staff members of the Little Rock Education Association conducted a one-day strike.

After hours of debate about the fate of the Little Rock School District, the meeting spilled over into Friday, Nov. 15, and lead the Arkansas Board of Education to a vote requiring the LRSD personnel policy committee to be made up of one teacher per building.

Diane Zook, the education board chairman, broke the tie for a 5-4. After the vote, #OneLSRD advocates shouted "shame."

The vote either extends or undoes the proposed eight-member committee that is currently underway.

Teachers, parents, students are demanding that the Education Board return local control to the district.

