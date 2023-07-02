Arkansas organization releases State of Education results

A nonprofit organization in Arkansas is releasing its research on the biggest educational needs across the state— they believe COVID has left students unprepared.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Forward Arkansas released information on the State of Education and the biggest needs across the state.

Despite slight improvements before the pandemic, the group shared that they believe COVID has ultimately left students feeling underprepared.

The group spent eight weeks talking to about 3,500 educators and school administrators to really understand how Arkansas schools have been performing.

Leaders announced that Arkansas schools are underperforming, but they did release recommendations to help improve education in the state.

At a rotary club meeting, a panel of education advocates put the state of Arkansas schools in proper perspective.

"Whether you're a parent, grandparent, aunt, [or] uncle, know that there's urgency for your student," said Dr. Sarah Moore, a member of the Arkansas Board of Education.

Her calls for change came from research Forward Arkansas conducted.

According to the group, during the 2018-2019 school year, 41% of Arkansas students either met or exceeded reading expectations and 48% in math.

Compared to the 2021-2022 school year, where only 38% did well in reading on the exam and 34% in math met expectations.

"Our students weren't performing where they need to be and what we also found was that COVID made it worse," Ben Kutylo, executive director for Forward Arkansas explained.

During the presentation, he released eight priorities the state should focus on while improving education.

Literacy

Early Childhood & Pre-k

Meeting needs of rural communities

Student health & well-being

Teachers & leaders

Durable Skills

Career Pathways

Community Investment

"Through the voice of Arkansans, as most important for students throughout their education, is to prepare them and give them access to opportunities after K-12," Kutylo said.

We asked how these recommendations from the group can be implemented in Arkansas schools, and Kutylo said he has been calling on lawmakers and communities to accomplish that.

"As a state, we set those guidelines and priorities at a high level and create those policies, but we also need to empower communities," Kutylo described.

Governor Sarah Sanders is set to unveil her education plan called Arkansas LEARNS on Wednesday.