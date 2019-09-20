LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The State Board for the Arkansas Department of Education announced a new framework for the Little Rock School District.

The plan would keep the state-controlled district under a monitoring program, but would call for an election of a new 9-member local school board.

The state has been in charge of the district since 2015 with a handful of schools in academic distress.

But, the law only allows a state takeover for five years. The plan would kick in if the schools remain in academic distress when test results are announced some time next month.

