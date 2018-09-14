PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Board of Education has unanimously voted for the state to take control of the Pine Bluff School District after declaring it fiscally distressed and unlikely to have enough money to operate by the end of the school year.

According to the Pine Bluff Commercial , the state board removed the interim superintendent of the school district, Monica McMurray, on Thursday and dissolved the district's school board.

The state says the district's spending coupled with declining student enrollment led to shrinking revenue, with the district projected to have a $2 million deficit by April 2019.

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key will name a new superintendent.

Pine Bluff joins the Dollarway, Earle and Little Rock school districts as being under state control.

