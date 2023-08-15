North Little Rock discussing security after student brings unloaded gun to school

On Monday, a student at Amboy Elementary School brought an "unloaded handgun" onto campus.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock School District is evaluating its safety measures after a student at Amboy Elementary School brought an "unloaded weapon" onto campus Monday.

Although there was no immediate threat to the students and staff, the school district is assessing how they can create a safer environment.

"As a result of yesterday's events, we are already assessing what happened and are discussing the next steps," North Little Rock Superintendent Greg Pilewski said. "We initially thought that screening students would have taken a physical and emotional toll on our elementary students. However, in the essence of safety, we may have to make adjustments for our elementary students when they enter their school building."

In a statement to North Little Rock parents and caregivers, Pilewski stressed that safety is a top priority for students and staff.

"We have lived up to this commitment with a number of proactive and progressive safety initiatives," Pilewski said.

The school district has on-campus security officers in its elementary, middle and high schools. They've also implemented technology like STOPit, Raptor and Opengate to protect students against possible sex offenders, concealed weapons, bullying and cyber abuse.