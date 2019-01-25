LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Parents and teachers in Arkansas met at the Capitol Friday, Jan. 25 to talk about gun safety and preventing violence in schools as part of the Arkansas PTA Legislative Day at the Capitol. The round table discussion included representatives from teachers, Moms Demand Action, the Arkansas Educators Association and School Resource Officers. Their goal is to create a safer environment for students and teachers.

"Teachers are asked to do more than they have ever been asked in human history," said Cathy Koehler, President of AEA.



Thirty-four-year teacher and House Representative Tippi McCullough was the PTA's keynote speaker to share different ideas.

"The resource officers, I think every school should have one," said McCullough. “A lot of the issues, especially are about gun-locks for people that have guns, especially if you have children.”

A hot topic was guns in schools. A handful of schools in Arkansas authorize armed teachers.

"The best education is in a gun-free environment, but we do recognize local control," said Melinda Kinnison, President-Elect for Arkansas PTA.

Something you may see introduced this legislative session is red flag laws. These are gun violence prevention laws that allow police or family members to petition for the temporary removal of guns from someone who may be facing a crisis.

"By reducing access to guns during that critical time, during times of crisis, that’s one of our best chances to reduce suicide," said Dr. Rebekah Evans, Psychologist.