High school senior Karissa Jackson of Lawrenceville has received a $100,000 scholarship for college and higher education. The scholarship is funded from Beyonce and Jay-Z's OTR II Scholarship Program through the BeyGOOD Initiative and Shawn Carter Foundation.

The two organizations teamed to establish the program for exceptional high school seniors with a record of academic excellence.

Karissa's scholarship was announced during the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Orlando on Wednesday, August 29.

More than $1 million in scholarships will be given to one recipient in each of the couple's On The Run II Tour markets. The recipients will be chosen by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Seventeen-year-old Karissa is heavily involved in her community and at the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. She tutors younger members of the Boys and Girls Clubs, helps to lead the cheerleading program and participates in a meal program for military families and holiday meals.

Her volunteer and community service work has inspired her to pursue a career as a social worker. Toward that goal, she plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall of 2019.

© 2018 WXIA