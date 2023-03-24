This teen is bringing healthy food to Arkansas schools

16-year-old Bella Crowe is making a difference in her community one cart of fruit at a time-- all part of an initiative to advocate for teen health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Benton high schooler is making a positive difference in her community one cart of fruit at a time and it's part of an initiative to advocate for teen health.

"It's not only giving them the nutrition that they need, but it's teaching them how to make those healthy choices," 16-year-old Bella Crowe said.

Benton High School sophomore, Bella Crowe started the non-profit "Beyond Fruit Carts" to help students form healthier habits when it comes to snacking.

"Any kid that needs a snack can just come pick up a piece of fruit, instead of having something like crackers. That's just carbohydrates, that's not really the healthiest choice," Crowe said.

These fruit carts are currently in four schools and are stocked with bananas, oranges, and apples with no cost to the students.

"The counselors just text me and they're like, you need to come refill. You need come refill, because they're just, I mean, they really truly want it. It's not just a need, it's a want," she said.

It's a big part of her community service initiative, "Voices for Choices," Advocating for Teen Health.

As Miss Greater Little Rock's Teen, she's also gotten involved at the State Capitol.

"We did a lot of work with talking to legislators, talking to representatives about why we're passionate about these things. And about, you know, there's really a need for it," she said.

Vivian Nicholson with the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance supports Crowe's mission to give students these healthy options.

"I think that's great. Because sometimes, you know, kids need that extra boost. And if they're getting an extra boost from fruits and vegetables, then all the better," Nicholson said.

Nicholson added that a full stomach sets the kids up for success.

"We want them to be fed so that they can learn," she said.