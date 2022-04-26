Tyson Foods launches free education program for U.S. employees

Tyson employees will have the chance to earn degrees and certificates for free after the company expanded its Upward Academy program.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced it would be launching a program to provide free education for all of its U.S. employees.

Tyson is partnering with Guild to give employees the chance to earn a master's, bachelor's, or associate degree. Career certificates and literacy and technology fundamentals will be available, all for free. The Upward Academy program will be expanded to include access to more than 175 programs from over 35 universities and learning providers.

Upward Academy is an onsite adult education program that has provided free ESL, GED, citizenship, financial and digital literacy classes to frontline employees since 2016. It's currently offered at 46 Tyson locations, but all employees will have access to the online curriculum with the new expansion of the online curriculum.

The four-year, $60 million investment will cover 100% of all tuition, books and fees for Tyson employees.

"This commitment to our team members reinforces our belief that they are the lifeblood of our current and future success. Providing equity and opportunity to every single member of our team is part of our goal to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work," said John R. Tyson, the Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Tyson Foods. "Providing education benefits will continue to lay a foundation for personal and career growth for our team members."

An online portal will give Tyson employees access to curriculum and courses covering foundational skills, career certificates and academic degrees in the following areas:

Key Business Priorities

Foundation Learning & Core Skills

Supply Chain & Operations

Agriculture

Manufacturing & Automation

Sustainability

Foundational Learning Programs

English Learning Language

High School Completion

Career Readiness

Frontline Management Program

Executive Education Certificates

Leadership & Management

Technology

Business

Click here for more information about the program.

