LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the university plans to honor a student who passed away last year with a posthumous business degree. It'll all take place during the fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14.

On Aug. 24, 2018, 51-year-old Tandie Kenser lost her battle with cancer. Kenser only needed 23 more credits to graduate from college. Her mother, Gennie Adair, will travel from Canada to receive Kenser's degree.

Kenser was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2011. Along with the diagnosis, she found out she only had a few years left to live. That's when Kenser decided she wanted to spend her final years earning a college degree.

“There’s so many people who think they are too old or it’s too late, but it’s not,” Kenser said in a 2018 interview. “I didn’t want to be anywhere else. I love walking on campus. I like every professor I’ve had. It’s brought me joy.”

In 2015, Kenser signed up for 18 credit hours at UA-Little Rock, with the goal of earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in business analytics.

Shannon Gwinn, director of Student and Career Services in the College of Business, advised her to start with nine credit hours.

“She pointed her finger at me, and said, ‘Not only am I going to take 18 hours, I’m going to make a 4.0,’” Gwinn recalled, adding that it was the start of a beautiful friendship.

Kenser completed 90 of the 120 credit hours she needed to graduate and was taking two additional classes when she entered hospice care on June 14, 2018.

Everyone who knew Kenser during her college career said she always strived to be the best. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and was an ambassador for the College of Business, who hosted several study sessions for her classmates.

