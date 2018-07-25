LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It's been a busy summer for some local kids in a summer STEM course, learning robotics and competing in competitions. Students ranging in age from elementary to high school are participating this year.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Vex Robotics Program has several sessions giving kids a hands-on approach to science and engineering.

Parents can sign their kids up for next year's sessions. Those dates are usually released in March.

For more information, go to UALR's STEM website.

