UAMS receives $5.5 million award to fund programs in underserved and rural communities

The award from the Health Resources and Services Administration is set to impact health services in rural Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — The University of Arkansas Medical Services (UAMS) has stated that it has "received a $5.5 million supplemental award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to fund training and outreach programs in rural and underserved areas of the state."

UAMS is set to utilize the award to fund projects that "increase the number of primary care physicians practicing in rural and medically underserved communities in Arkansas."

Richard Turnage, M.D., said that "These programs provide support for students as they choose residencies and careers in rural and underserved areas of the state ... This will help us increase access to primary care and address the specific health issues that impact these communities."

According to UAMS the projects will cover:

Renovation of training facilities for an accelerated primary care medical school track and four-year traditional medical school track at the UAMS Northwest Regional Campus in Fayetteville

The expansion of point-of-care ultrasound training for medical students with new equipment and fellowship programs for faculty members in six of the eight Regional Campuses and the Family Medical Clinic in Little Rock

The Medical Scholars in Public Health Postbaccalaureate Program for Arkansans from socially, economically, or geographically disadvantaged backgrounds

Medical-student rotations in rural and underserved communities

Partnership programs from the UAMS Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Arkansas’ historically Black colleges and universities

Expansion of medical-school courses in primary care, behavioral health, and lifestyle medicine in rural and underserved areas

Workforce mapping for rural primary care physicians — a new program that aims to improve training and care in rural communities

Upgrades to facilities and simulation equipment for the UAMS Simulation Center and the Northwest Regional Campus Simulation Center.

