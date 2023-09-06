UAPB to offer new cybersecurity, engineering programs

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff leaders want to address challenges in high-demand work fields.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Leaders at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff want to address challenges faced in construction and cybersecurity.

UAPB Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander wants to combat these challenges by adding competitive degree programs for students.

Alexander said cybersecurity and engineering are two fields in high demand.

"We're pleased to be able to offer it this fall," Alexanders said. "Provided we get the approval of the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board."

The University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees has already approved the two-degree programs, and the Arkansas High Education Coordinating is expected to decide on July 28.

If approved, UAPB will add new industrial engineering and construction management degrees.

"Construction companies throughout Arkansas need construction management people who are qualified and capable of going in and managing projects," Alexander said.

Additionally, Alexander said having cybersecurity as an option for computer science majors is essential for fighting cyber and ransomware attacks.

"They have a comprehensive understanding of how to detect these kinds of cybercrime," Alexander said. "How to monitor them, how to analyze them."

The students will work closely with the college's criminal justice program — Good Prevention Measures.

Although UAPB is the first HBCU to add this program in Arkansas, Alexander said others nationwide are doing the same.