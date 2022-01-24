Students, faculty concerned over UCA removing African/African American studies

"It was really disappointing to hear that the university plans on doing away with the African Americans studies majors because they rendered it not viable."

CONWAY, Ark — University of Central Arkansas students, faculty and alumni are voicing their concerns over the school possibly taking away the African and African American Studies majors for undergraduates.

UCA considered bumping down the major program to just minor courses.

"It was really disappointing to hear that the university plans on doing away with the African Americans studies majors because they rendered it not viable," said Kenneth Avery, a UCA alum.

He graduated with a major in African and African American studies in 2018 and is using the hashtag #UCAKeepAAAS to spread awareness across social media.

"It hasn't graduated six students between 2019 and 2021. So they want to take the major away and leave the minor, but by taking the major away, I think that's one step closer to them taking the minor away," believes Avery.

Faculty and staff sent out a lengthy letter to the Dean Williams and Provost Poulter highlighting that over the past 13 years, UCA has offered the only stand-alone, degree-granting major in the state.

"Moreover, the elimination of the major harms the goals outlined in UCA's Diversity Strategic Plan to pursue and retain a diversified student body, faculty, and staff."

The Arkansas Department of Education deemed the major program unviable, which to those concerned means it's not valuable.

"They deemed it unviable, but that actually is not true, considering that the university spends no money on the program. So anybody that we do graduate, it's a net gain for the university," said UCA senior, Mya Hall.

She's also an African/African American studies major, and serves as executive president in SGA.

She says the push back on the decision hasn't swayed higher ups.

"They are all trying to propose different things, but basically they're still trying to get rid of the major. As of now, they're not trying to hear the concerns that we have and they're trying to go around it different ways," said Hall.

In a statement to THV11 news, UCA President Houston Davis said as of today, the department of education is giving the program a two-year extension, so it can be revamped.

"During those two years, the program will be monitored regularly, and the program and college will produce a quarterly report that will speak to recruitment and enrollment efforts as well as declared majors and pending graduates.

This extension of two years is very good news and does provide us with a path forward that will leverage the strong interdisciplinary commitment that exists within the college. We look forward to an even stronger program and being able to continue to serve students with this important major."

"It is the administration's duty to ensure that all students feel included and at home here at the university and taking away this major is really upsetting a lot of us. It's making us feel unheard and unimportant to the university and their values," said Hall.