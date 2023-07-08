A vape that looks like a highlighter | Teen vaping causing concerns for parents & school

A new vape designed to look like a highlighter is one of many that's causing concerns for parents, schools, and doctors as teens prepare to head back to school.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kids are heading back to school and districts are making sure students don't pack a vape with them.

But experts shared that it's getting harder to tell what's real, and what's an e-cigarette.

Jessieville Superintendent Melissa Spears said that she's frustrated the new look-alike products.

"It makes me angry. It makes me sad. And it scares me for the future of our young children," Speers said.

Spears said they've had to take strict measures to keep vapes out of the classroom confiscating dozens just last year.

"We did not have metal detectors, but... we had purchased a wand. So if a student comes in, and he's pretty certain there's a vape, he can use the wand," Speers said.

They've reported students as young as 5th grade getting caught with an e-cigarette.

"We've seen students getting much more creative with how they try to hide and disguise the vaping," Speers explained.

But vapes can also be deceiving themselves.

Here's some examples the FDA sent out last year pushing companies to stop the sales.

A new vape causing concern among parents, (and shared in a vial Facebook post), resembles a highlighter.

Scout Stubbs runs Drippers Vape Shop in Greenbrier. Stubbs said the shop supports e-cigarettes as a smoking alternative for adults only.

"[The vape resembling a highlighter] is not something we sell. But this is something that these shady companies are coming out with to help people conceal the fact that they're vaping," Stubbs said.

Products like these worry UAMS Pulmonologist Dr. Nikhil Meena, who has treated patients with medical issues after vaping.

"If you start smoking, when you're 12, 14, is going to be harder for you to quit smoking, or vaping, at 30, 35 years of age," Meena said.

While he adds there are a variety of complications that can come from vaping-- about 3% end up in the ICU with lung issues.

"The rates are not super high, but it's when you're on ICU bed, it matters," Meena said.

I spoke with Ouichita Youth and Family Services said if a parent sees their child has a vape, a good idea might be to start a conversation and make sure to listen.