Watson Chapel School District Superintendent resigns

The school board accepted Dr. Andrew Curry's resignation, as well as a settlement agreement between him and the district at a board meeting held on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Ark — After a specially called meeting was held on Thursday night, the Watson Chapel School District have found themselves once again looking for a new superintendent

While at the board meeting, many people expressed their love for Dr. Andrew Curry, and were astounded to learn he might be leaving.

"Things are looking up for this community and this school and all of the sudden it's almost like a train wreck," said Patricia Oates, a Watson Chapel High School teacher.

When the board began the meeting they only stayed for a couple seconds because they then adjourned into an executive session.

Two hours later they returned and they had two specific motions: one was to accept the resignation of Dr. Andrew Curry, and the other one, was a settlement agreement between him and the district.

"Where's the explanation? You had a room full of people. I have never been here where there's a room full of people - a room full of concerned people. Never," said Watson Chapel Alumna, Latoya Morgan.

Exactly one year ago, Dr. Curry was hired at Watson Chapel and according to parents, staff, and students he was very involved with the district.

"I see him when we are doing stuff for the parents, and when we are doing stuff for the kids he's out there. I've seen him working the grill in the heat.," said Candace Meadows.

Shekinah Meadows, a student at Watson Chapel expressed some thoughts about Dr. Curry. "He definitely shows he cares and he's definitely more active in the life of the students," she said.

Once the board made the motions, people in attendance were visibly upset and they demanded answers from the board as they walked out.

With no real answers as to who the interim superintendent will be, some just hope that they will be able to measure up to the work that Dr. Curry has done within the past year.

"I feel like we need more people like him. We need more people who care about us and more people who actually listen to us," said Meadows.