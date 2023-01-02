What exactly is an AMI day?

With winter weather impacting Arkansas, a number of schools have opted to utilize AMI days. But, what exactly are AMI days and what do they mean for students?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A timeless tradition for nearly every kid-- waking up early to see if your school scrolls across the bottom of the screen for a snow day!

However, these days you may notice something else next to your school-- AMI day.

But, what exactly does AMI stand for? Well, it's actually an acronym which means Alternative Methods of Instruction.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, this method may grant up to 10 student attendance days for the public school district that has an alternative instruction or AMI plan approved.

With an approved plan, the district may pivot to an AMI day when the district is closed to on-site instruction due to exceptional or emergency circumstances such as.

contagious disease outbreak

inclement weather

utility outage

acts of God

AMI days may not be used for ball games, funerals, early releases, or any other day when a 6-hour instructional day cannot be accomplished.