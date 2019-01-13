A local children's author and illustrator are working together, not only to create children's books, but also to raise money for rescue animals.

Nancy Pruitt and Morgan Herndon had a book signing and art exhibition on Saturday, Jan. 12 for their newest release, "Winston the Pony Goes to a Party."

"In an age where there's so much social media and computers that it still matters to have books, and it still matters to have art and it's fun to express and tell a true story but also be able to express it in such a neat way through her very unique style of art," said.

Their books are fun stories about real animals, and a portion of their sales goes directly to the rescue, and care of local horses.