UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the person on the ride-along, a deputy with another county, has already been released from the hospital after receiving medical attention.

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

An El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy was shot and killed Wednesday morning while responding to a service call in Somerset, a rural town just south of Placerville, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was driving with a ride-along when they responded to the call in the area of Sand Ridge Road and Mount Aukum Road.

The person on the ride-along was also shot, but their condition is currently unknown.

Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff's office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies were shot at Wednesday morning while responding to a call for help in a small, rural area just south of Placerville, the office confirmed on Facebook.

The shooting happened in the area of Sand Ridge Road and Mount Aukum Road in Somerset, the sheriff's office said. It's unclear if any deputies were injured in the shooting, but sheriff's officials said there are several people in custody.

It's unclear if deputies fired back, or if any shooters were shot.

The sheriff's office is calling it an "active shooter situation" as they continue to search for any more possible shooters in the area.

The sheriff's office is telling Residents in the area to stay inside their homes while they continue to search for suspects and investigate.

