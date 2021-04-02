Electric car charging stations coming to rural Arkansas

Lonoke mayor said through a partnership with Entergy Arkansas and Adopt-A-Charger, Charge Up! Arkansas is helping Lonoke get an electric vehicle charging station.

LONOKE, Ark. — A rural community like Lonoke might not be the first place you'd expect to see a lot of electric vehicles driving around town, but the city is working to make that a reality.

Lonoke Mayor, Trae Reed, said through a partnership with Entergy Arkansas and nonprofit Adopt-A-Charger, Charge Up! Arkansas is helping Lonoke get an electric vehicle charging station in their Flagpole Park.

“It’s part of a revolution and revitalization of downtown,” said Reed.

This is a project that quite literally puts Lonoke on the map. Electric vehicle charging stations are mapped out for all electric vehicle drivers.

“If you're driving an electric vehicle, you get into an app to plan the trip out,” he said. "Lonoke will be on there."

Brandi Hinkle with Entergy Arkansas said the program is part of an ongoing suitability effort statewide. Lonoke is one of a first of ten total destinations that will get these charging centers.



“We’re looking at places that are well traveled, well visited and popular for Arkansans and people coming into the state,” she said. “We want to encourage folks with electric cars to come through and contribute to our economy and tax base.”

With only around 1,500 registered electric vehicles in Arkansas, Hinkle said this presents clear opportunity.



“With communication and education, we want to encourage folks to look into having electric vehicles and hope to double that amount in the next few years,” said Hinkle.

Reed said for smaller communities like Lonoke, a charging station is both an environmental and economic win.

“This presents opportunity to the community and will bring people off I-40 who may have never been to our downtown before,” he said. “They can come and hang out for a couple hours while the car is charging.”