England School District transitions to virtual learning following winter break

The district will begin classes virtually on Jan. 6 and return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.

ENGLAND, Ark. — Several schools across the state have already transitioned to virtual learning for the remainder of the week before everyone leaves for the holidays.

For the England School District, it's a regular week, but plans have already been altered for after the break.

When the school bell rings on Friday, students in the England School District will head home for the long winter break, but when classes come back on Jan. 6, no student will be entering through the school doors.

Superintendent Tyler Scott said the district wants to be proactive, rather than reactive.

"I think it's going to keep our staff and our students safer by doing this," he said.

The district made the announcement one week before school let out for the holidays, that they will transition to virtual learning for seven school days after winter break, according to Scott.

"That way if somebody is around family or if they get sick that they would start to see symptoms before they come back to school and spread it," he said.

Scott said the idea came from the high school nurse. They understand people will probably be around their families at Christmas and they hope this will help flatten the curve.

The school district is asking parents to limit contact with people beginning Jan. 2, so everyone can return healthy on the 19th.

"I hate that I won't see my students face-to-face during that time, but I know that there's a good reason behind it," Tiffany Thompson said.

As both a parent and a teacher of the England School District, she is happy administration made this decision.

Thompson said not only for her kid's and students' safety, but also her own, since she's considered high risk.

"I like not having to worry as much about my children getting sick or bringing something home with them to myself," she said.

Teachers like Thompson will have to return to school on Jan 6. to teach virtually but will stay isolated inside their classrooms.

District leaders are ensuring all of this is done with students' health and safety as its top priority.

"Just know that the district, and myself, we have your children's best interest," Scott said.

Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Scott, by making this transition they are still meeting all state requirements.