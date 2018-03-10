Come, little children, the Sanderson sisters will take thee away into a land of enchantment -- or AMC Theatres, that is.

That’s right, the beloved Halloween classic is coming to AMC Theatres nationwide in honor of the film’s 25 anniversary.

The film following the Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who return from 17th Century Salem for one night of chaos.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

The screenings in Arkansas will only take place at the AMC Classic Central City 10 in Hot Springs. Hocus Pocus will be shown throughout the entire month of October ending on Halloween.

For the full list of locations and times, you can visit AMC's website.

Hocus Pocus is also part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween with a full-blown marathon on Halloween.

