Jay-Z, Foo Fighters welcomed into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The self-proclaimed "greatest rapper alive" was inducted Saturday night as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.
JAY-Z speaks during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND — Jay-Z has added another title to a bustling resume that includes Grammy winner, songwriter, billionaire business mogul, and global icon — now, Hall of Famer. 

The self-proclaimed "greatest rapper alive" was inducted Saturday night as part of an eclectic 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class that included Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner, The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren. 

Once a drug dealer on the tough streets of Brooklyn, New York, Jay-Z rose through the rap world with hard, straight-forward songs that often portrayed the struggles of Black people in America. His catalogue includes songs like "Hard Knock Life" and "99 Problems," plus 14 No. 1 albums.

