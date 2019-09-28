Artist Lil Nas X has skyrocketed to the top of the charts in the last seven months, stemming from the massive popularity of his song "Old Town Road," but now he's ready to take some time off.

The country rap artist said on Twitter on Friday that he's "ready to take a little time off" after the "wild last 7 months."

Lil Nas X was set to perform at the Sandbox Music Festival on Sunday, at the Scarizona Scaregrounds in Mesa, but he apologized for canceling.

"sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, I will not be there. I love u guys and will make it up to you some way," he continued.

Organizers announced on its Facebook page that the first-annual festival would still go on, but it would be free to all who attend. Anyone who bought a ticket will be refunded.

The Sandbox Music Festival will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday and go until 10 p.m. The Scarizona Scaregrounds is located at 1901 N Alma School Road.