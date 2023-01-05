Migos rapper Quavo drops heartfelt tribute to TakeOff in new song ‘Without You’

“Look how many times I cried. Can’t tell you how many times I cried,” begins the song Quavo dropped Wednesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Migos rapper Quavo released a new song Thursday dedicated to his nephew and groupmate TakeOff.

“Look how many times I cried. Can’t tell you how many times I cried,” begins the song Quavo dropped Wednesday night.

Quavo dropped the song, “Without You” in a simple tweet that read: “Love Live Take Infinity” with an infinity symbol, rocket emoji and a link to the YouTube video.

The emotional, heartfelt tribute features subtle harmonies, a smooth melody, and a stripped-down track that highlights the raw emotion and grit in Quavo’s lyrics. It tells the story of his pain without TakeOff and outlines their humble upbringing and moments of fame.

“Remember the days we rocked out Coachella?” the lyrics say. “On the northside times was hard but them days was better.”

Long Live Take Infinity ♾🚀 https://t.co/RJAKIsXEm6 — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 5, 2023

He goes on to say he wishes he had a time machine and how he misses TakeOff’s smile.

The video begins with a faded screen and an infinity symbol as the lyrics pop up boldly on the screen. Behind the lyrics, you see Quavo with his eyes closed solemnly nodding his head to the beat, seemingly remembering his family member and friend.

Watch the full video here.

Within 14 hours of posting, the video had nearly 1 million views.

While this is the first musical tribute Quavo has dropped for his nephew, it’s not the first time he’s publicly acknowledged TakeOff. The day after thousands gathered in Atlanta to say goodbye to TakeOff, Quavo posted a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, wrote in the post. "Since we were kids you been by my side. I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together," Quavo wrote. "We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I was in the wrong every time."

What happened to Takeoff? A timeline

The unexpected death of Kirshnic Khari Ball, better known as TakeOff, was a shock to many around the world.

TakeOff was shot to death after a private party at a Houston bowling alley ended in a violent dice game. The Houston Police Department said TakeOff wasn't involved in the dice game or an argument that happened during the game that led to his shooting death.

Nov. 1 -- Migos rapper TakeOff and his groupmate and uncle Quavo attended a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in Houston. After the party ended, a group of more than 30 people gathered outside the venue. A dice game led to a heated argument and the shooting death of TakeOff.

Police spoke to the public the day TakeOff was killed and pleaded with the community for help in finding TakeOff's killer. Investigators said all the witnesses who gathered after the private party ran away after the shooting and no one had stepped forward to provide them with information on the shooter.

"I just want to say something to our city. Houston and every brother and sister in the neighborhoods," Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said the day of the shooting. "I'm calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people, at least, at this event and people left, possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son? You will want somebody to step up, so please step up."

Nov. 2 -- A medical examiner ruled TakeOff's cause of death a homicide. They said the rapper suffered "gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Nov. 3 -- A nurse who lived down the street from where the shooting took place spoke to KHOU 11 and said she tried her best to save TakeOff's life but there was nothing she could do.

The nurse said she saw people running and thought it was an active shooter situation so she didn't want to go anywhere, but as things settled, she said she heard a scream.

"I'm thinking that's the victim. That's the person who's shot," she said. "It sounded like a cry of agony. It was a cry of agony but emotional not physical."

She later learned that cry came from Quavo. He was screaming for an ambulance and looking for help.

Nov. 11 -- TakeOff was laid to rest at a memorial service in Atlanta. Big-named artists from the music industry showed up to pay tribute, including Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams. Dozens of fans were also in attendance.

Offset and Quavo spoke during the memorial service.

Still, no updates nor arrests had been made in TakeOff's death.

Nov. 12 -- A day after TakeOff was laid to rest, Quavo pinned a heartfelt message to his nephew on Instagram, calling him his "angel."

Dec. 2 -- HPD Chief Troy Finner, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and others held a press conference announcing an arrest in the shooting death of TakeOff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder.