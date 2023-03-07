Taylor Swift fans planning special project for tour: the 'Taybow'

The effect will be a rainbow of color through the stadium at each tour stop.

ST. LOUIS — Taylor Swift fans are organizing a special event during concerts on the upcoming Eras Tour.

The plan is simple: "During the first chorus of Lover, select your location in the stadium and light up your phone to create a rainbow in the crowd as a surprise to Taylor!"

The highly-anticipated Eras Tour is Swift's sixth headlining concert tour and her first since 2018. Swift released Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020) and Midnights (2022), as new studio albums and released re-recordings of two albums, Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021) and Red (Taylor's Version) (2021) since her last tour.

Fan Joey Moreno is spreading the word to make the Taybow happen during each show on the Eras Tour.

How to do the Taybow

This tutorial describes how it works for fans at any of Taylor's concerts.

Visit this site and select your show city: https://erastaybow.carrd.co/ Look at your ticket and find your section. Take a screenshot of the color that corresponds with your section on the phone you're bringing to the show. When Taylor sings the first chorus of the song "Lover," hold up your phone with the photo of the color on the screen.

The effect will be a rainbow through the audience, emanating out from the stage. The chorus goes:

Can I go where you go?

Can we always be this close forever and ever?

And ah, take me out, and take me home

You're my, my, my, my

Lover

Fans at the first show will be the first to know if Lover is on the setlist. The plan will be updated if Lover isn't included in the show.

Videos about the Taybow have been video hundreds of thousands of times across Instagram and TikTok.

Taylor Swift concert chants

Taylor Swift fans at concerts have a series of chants they do together at specific points of songs.

One TikTok describes the "Delicate" chant, "One, two, three, let's go bitch."

There's also the "Bad Blood" chant, the "Blank Space" loop and the "You Belong With Me" clap.

The Eras Tour

The tour starts March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.

The ticket sales brought scrutiny to concert ticket vendor Ticketmaster. The website crashed as fans tried snapping up tickets in November 2022.