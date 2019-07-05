LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — We set a big goal of 500,000 boxes in 2017 in an effort to provide breakfast for children and families year-round. This year, we continue that journey!

On Twitter and Instagram, send pics of your cereal drive efforts to #SCD17, #BIGCereal and #BeOn11!

Swipe down to see a full calendar.

What is the Summer Cereal Drive?

The Summer Cereal Drive benefits the Arkansas Foodbank and provides non-perishable breakfast items that are both nutritious and kid-friendly for children and families in Central Arkansas who would otherwise go without the most important meal of the day - breakfast.

New this year!

We're taking our cereal drive celebrations up a notch! Join us from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during our site events! You read that right -- we'll be out in the community all day, so you can drop off and donate any time of day.

We'll also be hosting an event here at our station! If you work or live downtown, you can stop by from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 30 to drop off donations. We'll be set up in our parking lot for a drive-through style event!

Who can donate?

Anyone! Individuals and schools can donate boxes and make online contributions. Plus, businesses and organizations can register to participate in the drive for a little friendly competition!

When is the Summer Cereal Drive?

Dates: May 30, 2019 – June 25, 2019. See calendar below for dates the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive will be near your community!

May 30, 2019 – June 25, 2019. See calendar below for dates the THV11 Summer Cereal Drive will be near your community! Breakfast Meet-n-Greet: Thursday, May 30 in the THV11 Weather Garden from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Sponsors only)

Thursday, May 30 in the THV11 Weather Garden from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. (Sponsors only) Pack the Shack Drop Off: Thursday, May 30 in the THV11 parking lot from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. We'll be packing the THV11 Weather Garden shack and need your help!

Thursday, May 30 in the THV11 parking lot from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. We'll be packing the THV11 Weather Garden shack and need your help! Drop off Finale: Thursday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foodbank

Warehouse. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to drop off their final donations at the Foodbank that day. Watch live on THV11.

Thursday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foodbank Warehouse. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to drop off their final donations at the Foodbank that day. Awards Breakfast: Thursday, July 11 at the Foodbank Warehouse 5 a.m. - 7 a.m. Watch live during The Vine at 9 a.m. on THV11.

Thursday, July 11 at the Foodbank Warehouse

Where to donate?

ONLINE: Donate online for the Summer Cereal drive here at the Arkansas Foodbank. Every dollar donated helps the Arkansas Foodbank acquire and distribute a box of cereal to a child in need. Just select a dollar-amount to donate. It's that easy.

DONATION DROP-OFF for businesses and organizations: Businesses and organizations who have registered are to drop off their donations at the Arkansas Foodbank Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Thursday, June 27.

The Foodbank is located at 4301 West 65th Street in Little Rock. Please call Nick Bradford with the Foodbank at 501-569-4315 for delivery information or help.

COMMUNITY SITES & EVENTS: Drop off cereal anytime at area participating Walmart, Kroger, Brookshire and Harps Food Store locations from May 30 to June 27.

You can also stop by one of the following THV locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to drop off your donation and say hello to the THV11 team!

THV11

Tuesday, June 4:

Adam Bledsoe and Ed Buckner at the Benton Kroger Marketplace.

Thursday, June 6:

Adam Bledsoe at the North Little Rock/Indian Hills Kroger.

Friday, June 7:

Adam Bledsoe's Birthday Splash at Magic Springs. Anyone who donates an unopened box of cereal at Magic Springs during the live broadcast of The Vine can purchase admission for $29.99 plus tax per donated item.

Tuesday, June 11:

Laura Monteverdi and Craig O'Neill at the Little Rock/Heights Kroger.



Wednesday, June 12:



THV11 Summer Cereal Drive Night at The Travs: Donate a box of cereal and get $3 off admission for up to 10 people. Gates open at 6:10; game begins at 7:10.

Thursday, June 13:

Hayden Balgavy at the Cabot Harps.

Tuesday, June 18:

Rolly Hoyt at the Hot Springs Walmart on Central Ave.

Thursday, June 20:

Adam Bledsoe at the Conway Kroger on Salem.

Tuesday, June 25:

Laura Monteverdi and Craig O'Neill at Super 1 Foods (Brookshires) in Pine Bluff.