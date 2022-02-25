Experts warn Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to cyberattacks in Arkansas

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already shown several impacts here in Arkansas, experts are also worried about what could happen in our digital world.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We told you about how Russia's attack on Ukraine could impact your wallet... well, there's more.

Cyber security experts are concerned about what could also happen in our digital world.

Philip Huff, Director of Cyber Security Research at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said Russia is always very targeted in its cyberattacks.

"I don't lose a lot of sleep at night for personal attacks, I'm more concerned with what they might target in our infrastructure," he said.

Huff said we've seen this story before with gas and meat, just to name a few.

"The types of attack that Russia has pulled off, almost on an annual basis, they make a big splash," he said.

Russia has a track record of causing a little bit of chaos, even from miles away, and according to Huff, this current invasion of Ukraine won't be any different.

"Who knows what they are going to do, they have enormous capability. They've been building this up over the last several decades," he said.

Huff has confidence in our country's systems, but he said even if Arkansas isn't targeted individually, that doesn't mean we couldn't feel the impacts.

"The type of attack they're using could extend across the United States and really across the world and so it's hard to contain some of that," he said.

Cara Carlin, Director of Communications at the Better Business Bureau, said there are certain industries that are more likely to be targeted.

This includes financial, energy, water, natural gas; basically things we depend on in our society.

"Those are really the ones that should probably be on a heightened alert right now," she said.

So, what does heightened alert mean?

Carlin said to think before you click, be cautious of unsolicited messages, especially texts and emails with links, and enable multi-factor authentication on everything.

"Multi-factor authentication can stop up to 99% of cyber attacks. That's huge. It's free to implement on all of your accounts," she said.

While no one can predict what and when, Carlin said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Considering that most of us are employed somewhere, or we own a business, we kind of all need to be concerned," she said.

You've probably seen a lot of ways to donate to Ukraine as this attack continues.