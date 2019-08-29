CAMDEN, Arkansas — The Camden community gathered Wednesday night to remember a mother and her son who were murdered in June.

Today, August 28, would have been Alyssa Cannon's 21st birthday, so the small town is holding a candlelight vigil for her and her 4-year-old son Braydon.

The vigil began at 8 p.m. in front of their home at 1338 Ronald Drive where their bodies were found on June 25.

The investigation persists as police are still searching for Jory Worthen, who they believe murdered Alyssa and Braydon.

Camden Police

The Camden Police Department along with the Ouachita County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service are working together and seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Worthen, who was last reported to be in the northwest area of the country.

A $5,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of Worthen.

Worthen is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes with multiple tattoos. He has tattoos on the underside of both forearms near his elbow and on the underside of his right forearm with the words "Matthew 7-6."

In addition, Worthen has a tattoo on his right hand and chest, one of which is a skull with wings, and also a barbed wire on his left bicep.

If you have any information regarding the location of Worthen, please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 800-336-0102 or submit tips confidentially online at HERE.