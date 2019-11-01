Farmers are feeling the effects of the government shutdown they’re and worried it could have an impact on their crops this year. Several members of the Arkansas Farm Bureau are in New Orleans this weekend where President Trump will address the American Farm Bureau.

"It has a tremendous effect on farmers because farmers need their money. It’s their livelihood, it’s how they live," said Terrance Scott of Scott Farms in Cotton Plant.

Scott is just a couple months away from getting back in the field to grow soybeans, corn, and wheat, but he's been talking with many farmers in Arkansas who worry they will be behind if the shutdown continues much longer.

“This could push things back off into planting season for a lot of farmers that need their money now," Scott said.

With the USDA Farm Service Agency closed, farmers can’t sign up for trade mitigation assistance and new Farm Bill programs. Since the shutdown is preventing them from making the original January 15 deadline, the Secretary of Agriculture extended it.

“It throws them off from buying the equipment there looking for, the repairs and things they need to start 2019 farm year," Scott said.

According to The Arkansas Farm Bureau, net farm income is down 52 percent over the past 5 years so many Arkansas farmers rely on loan programs through the USDA. With the shutdown, that’s all on hold.

“It’s putting the farmer that much farther behind," Scott said.

The closure means the USDA can't provide vital marketing reports that help set prices and allow farmers to plan ahead. Additionally, the shutdown means there are no export reports so the market does not have reliable information on whether China is buying additional products, following last week’s trade negotiations.

“They need Trump to reopen the government," Scott said.

About $9.5 billion dollars in federal aid was set aside to assist farmers across the country from lost markets in China, but farmers won’t see those aid checks until the shutdown ends.